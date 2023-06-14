Live
Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command holds yoga sessions
Visakhapatnam: As a prelude to the International Day of Yoga, Indian Navy conducted yoga sessions at RK Beach Visakhapatnam and Naval Station Bheemunipatnam.
The sessions aim at promoting the practice of yoga and raise awareness about its benefits among unit personnel and the general public.
Led by yoga instructors, a yoga camp was organised by INS Dega near INS Kursura Submarine Museum at RK Beach Road. It included various yoga asana, pranayama practices and meditation techniques. In another similar event, a yoga session which was organised by INS Kalinga in collaboration with Isha Foundation was conducted by Rohit Verma in which 184 naval personnel of INS Kalinga, INS Karna, Naval Armament Inspectorate and staff of defence security corps took part.