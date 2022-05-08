Visakhapatnam: Elderline 14567 to redress grievances of senior citizens

Visakhapatnam: The elderline 14567 was launched by minister for women and child welfare, differently-abled, transgender and senior citizens K V Ushasri Charan here on Saturday.

With 10 officers at the connect centre plus seven FROs in the field and four team leaders led by a programme manager, the elderline covers all the 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh. The connect centre operates from Visakhapatnam and the helpline works all through the week from 8 am to 8 pm.

While the national helpline for senior citizens was launched on the International Day for Older Persons observed on October 1 last year in New Delhi, the elderline in AP was launched in collaboration with the National Institute of Social Defence (NISD), an autonomous body under the ministry of social justice and empowerment (MoSJE), department for the differently-abled and senior citizens, government of AP and HelpAge India.

The National Helpline for Senior Citizens (NHSC) with a toll-free number 14567 acts as a platform for redressing the grievances of the senior citizens across India by providing necessary information and intervention through committed partners, including government agencies and non-profit organisations and a team of volunteers.

Initiated by the MoSJE in collaboration with state governments and non-profit organisations, the helpline for elders aims to facilitate 'happy and healthy ageing by serving the senior citizens of India compassionately'.

The facility implementing partner HelpAge India works for the welfare of the disadvantaged senior citizens and helps them improve their quality of life, envisioning a society wherein the elderly have the right to lead a healthy, active and dignified life.