Visakhapatnam: Employees' relay hunger strike enters 100th day

Visakhapatnam: Ukku relay hunger strike initiated to exert pressure on the Union government to withdraw its decision on strategic disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) reaches the 100th day on May 22.



Launched by the trade unions at Kurmannapalem junction, the relay hunger strike that commenced on February 12 drew a number of celebrities across the country. Several leaders expressed solidarity with the protesters and extended support to their 100-day-long stir.

Marking the day, an hour-long protest will be taken out by the union leaders carrying a 100-ft-long banner on Saturday at Kurmannapalem. The committee members add that the event will be carried out following Covid protocols. "The protest against the Central government's decision on 100 per cent disinvestment of VSP will be carried out across the State. Once the pandemic recedes, a decision towards our next course of action will be taken," says D Adinarayana, chairman of Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee.

So far, rallies, roadblocks, State-wide bandhs, relay hunger strikes, public meetings and walkathons were held as part of the Ukku stir and the relay hunger strike camp continues at Kurmannapalem.

Despite the concerns raised by the committee members for the past 100 days, the Central government remained a mute spectator on the Ukku stir.

Meanwhile, former TDP MLA of Gajuwaka constituency Palla Srinivasa Rao also went on a week-long indefinite hunger strike, extending support to the agitation.

Similarly, the displaced families, who sacrificed their lands for the construction of the steel plant, participated in another relay hunger strike.

Extending support to the movement, the ruling YSRCP organised a 25-km 'padayatra' led by Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy from GVMC Gandhi Statue to Kurmannapalem junction.

Roadblocks were held across the state. A huge public meeting with national-level leaders was held at Kurmannapalem, Andhra University grounds and beach road.

During the Budget session, the State Assembly passed a resolution against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Keeping coronavirus spread in view, activists decided to take up the 100-day completion on a low key. "We will continue to intensify the movement to put more pressure on the Central government," says committee co-convener Gandham Venkata Rao.