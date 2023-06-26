  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Employees volunteer to donate blood

DCP (Law and Order) V Vidya Sagar Naidu along with others at the inaugural of the blood donation and eye check-up camp organised by Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited in Visakhapatnam on Sunday
x

DCP (Law and Order) V Vidya Sagar Naidu along with others at the inaugural of the blood donation and eye check-up camp organised by Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited in Visakhapatnam on Sunday 

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: A number of employees turned up for a blood donation camp and eye check-up organised by Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited (Vaibhav...

Visakhapatnam: A number of employees turned up for a blood donation camp and eye check-up organised by Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited (Vaibhav Jewellers) in the city on Sunday.

The event marked the 57th birth anniversary of founder of the jewellers Manoj Kumar Grandhi.

Supported by AS Raja Voluntary Blood Bank and MaxiVision Hospitals, the camp saw over 90 employees of V Square donating blood. Along with eye care tips, the platform aided the employees in availing free eye checkup as well.

Attending as chief guest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) V Vidya Sagar Naidu inaugurated the blood donation and eye check-up camp.

Addressing the gathering, Vidya Sagar Naidu stated that late Manoj Kumar Grandhi was not only a great visionary but also an inspiring businessman.

He appreciated Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi for transforming the vision of her husband into reality.

CMD of the jewellers Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi, whole-time director Grandhi Sai Keerthana, Kankatala CMD Kankatala Mallik and medical director of AS Raja Blood Bank, among others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X