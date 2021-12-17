Visakhapatnam: Engineering student in a road accident while overtaking a bus in Pendurthi

A youth was killed in a road accident on BRTS road at RR Venkatapuram near Naidu Thota and another young man escaped the accident with minor injuries. According to the police report, Gopi Manoj, 23, of Undrajavaram in West Godavari district and Sekhara Mahanti Varun of Akkayyapalem Abidnagar were traveling on a Scooty from Araku to the city.

The scooty lost control while trying to overtake an oncoming RTC bus near RR Venkatapuram. Manoj died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries while Varun, who was sitting in the back, escaped with minor injuries. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Manoj's body to KGH for postmortem. They examined the Scooty they were traveling in and found two and a half kilos of marijuana (two packets).

Police confirmed that they were involved in an accident while moving marijuana from the agency to the city. Manoj, who died in the accident, was studying his final year of engineering at a private college in the city. Injured Varun is working as a software engineer. SI B Ganesh is investigating the case.