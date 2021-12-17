  • Menu
Telangana Governor pays a visit to AMC

Andhra Medical College
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan interacts with students at AMC Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Andhra Medical College (AMC) in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

As a part of her two-day trip to Visakhapatnam, the Governor paid a visit to the AMC and interacted with the students.

Earlier, the Governor met the heads of the departments of the institution and interacted with them.

Principal of AMC Dr. PV Sudhakar termed it as a rare occasion for the students and student leaders to interact with the Governor.

On Thursday, the Governor visited the exhibition organised by HIndustan Shipyard Limited as a part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and browsed through the exhibits. Also, the Governor visited yard facilities such as steel shops, building dock, repair dock at HSL and appreciated the infrastructure capabilities of the shipyard.

The Governor is scheduled to leave for Hyderabad at 4:20 p.m. from Visakhapatnam Airport on Friday.

  17 Dec 2021 7:35 AM GMT

    Governor of Telangana and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visited Andhra Medical College (AMC) in Visakhapatnam on Friday. As a part of her two-day trip to Visakhapatnam, the Governor paid a visit to the AMC and interacted with the students. Earlier, the Governor met the heads of the departments of the institution and interacted with them.


