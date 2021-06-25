Visakhapatnam: Eruvaka Purnima festival celebrated with fervour

Visakhapatnam: 'Eruvaka Purnima' was celebrated with fervour at Goshala in Simhachalam Devasthanam here on Thursday.

Participating in the festival, Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer M V Surya Kala said Eruvaka was also observed during sowing of seeds.

Further, she said flowers, fruits and vegetables required for the temple would be grown in 20 acres of Goshala. The EO mentioned that a complete plantation programme would be undertaken on the temple lands adjacent to the Central Jail land.

Temple archakas and staff painted the horns of cattle, tied the (Gajjelu) around the neck and decorated the cattle and sowed 'Navadhanya' in the field as a mark of performing special puja. Priest Santosh, AEO Ramanamurthy, Goshala and temple staff, including Hari, participated in the programme.