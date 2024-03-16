Visakhapatnam: Experts focus on issues concerning trade

Visakhapatnam : Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) organised an interactive session with N Sridhar, Principal Commissioner, Customs in Visakhapatnam.

The FAPCCI team led by CH Kishore Kumar, member, Managing Committee and MD, Sandy Bay Seafoods Private Ltd and Rohit Kancherla, member, managing committee and CEO, KR and Sons besides other members took part in the interactive session.

Experts focused on various issues concerning the trade and industry and EXIM fraternity at large. They emphasised on the services offered by the customs department in the EXIM business. The meeting also focused on the export air cargo clearance.

Seafood and other industries such as pharma have a lot of potential to export air cargo from Visakhapatnam. Due to the lack of this facility, the cargo is going out of Hyderabad.

For chilled seafood products, the opportunity is lost due to distance and cost factor. Officials from APEDA participated and interacted with the Principal Commissioner.