Visakhapatnam: Experts stress on building climate-resilient future

Visakhapatnam: To maintain a clean and healthy environment, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has been at the forefront to identify the causes of pollution, suggest and implement appropriate remedial measures, said joint chief environmental engineer, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board P Prasada Rao at a seminar organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Saturday.

Delivering a special address during the seminar on ‘Rules, Regulations and Compliance under Factories Act: Interpretation to Implementation’ organised by CII, Dr Prasad Rao laid emphasis that the onus lies on each individual to create awareness among citizens and educate them on dangers of environmental degradation and the need for its conservation and management.

He underscored the need to avoid single use plastic and consider measures towards conservation of water. During the technical session, head of Legal Audit and Advisory, BCP Associates LLP Aditya Kamat explained the importance of safety and compliance in factories, the extent and applicability of the environmental compliance, risks associated with non-compliance in detail.

Also, he highlighted serious measures the factory needs to consider to prevent accidents and liability of the owners in case of incidents that arise due to negligence.

Speaking on the topic ‘ensuring environmental compliance, trends and good practices’, executive director of Deccan Fine Chemicals DVS Narayana Raju underscored the need for active participation of industry experts during consultation process for preparing the final draft notifications by the regulatory agencies like MOEF and CPCB leading to sustainable growth.

Chairman of CII PP Lal Krishna said implementing environmental regulations in Industrial Park is a critical step towards a sustainable future. “Although there are challenges, opportunities for cost savings, efficiency improvements and competitive advantage are significant.

By implementing environmental regulations, Industrial parks can reduce their impact on the environment and contribute to a healthier planet. He stressed on how the coming decade calls for concentrated efforts towards building a climate resilient future through collaborative measures towards emission reduction, water use efficiency, climate smart agriculture and conscious preservation of the natural ecosystem.

Vice chairman of the CII Grandhi Rajesh and Convenor, HR and IR Panel PS Tagore spoke on the need for conserving environment and strict compliance of the Factories Act.