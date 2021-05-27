Visakhapatnam: Fire erupted from Gopalapatnam substation in the wee hours of Thursday.

A team of firefighters reached the spot as the locals alerted them at around 3:30 a.m.



According to the preliminary reports, the electric transformer at the substation exploded. Thick smoke and fire engulfed the substation and it took almost one-and-a-half-hours for the fire tenders to douse the fire.



Care was taken to protect the neighbouring substations from exploding, said Gopi Krishna, Assistant District Fire Officer, Marripalem fire station.



Luckily, there was no injury to any one and no casualty either.



The reason for the incident is yet to be ascertained and the officials concerned are yet to assess the extent of damage caused.

