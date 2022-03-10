Visakhapatnam: Fishermen catch a rare fish weighing 1000kgs, costs around Rs. 40,000

In a shocking incident, fishermen have caught a huge fish weighing 1000 kgs in Achutapuram of Visakhapatnam. Going into the details, five fishermen from Pudimadaka in the Achuthapuram zone of Visakhapatnam district went hunting to sea in a traditional boat.



After going a little distance in the sea it seemed that a huge fish had hit the net. At first glance, it looks like a huge teak fish weighing up to a thousand kilos.

As the fishermen could not get the fish into the boat and hence tied the rope to it and brought it to the shore. The huge teak fish was pulled out with the help of local fishermen.

Fishermen looked on in amazement as the fish was very big and it is said to cost around Rs. 40,000. Large teak fish grow in the sea. Fishermen were amazed when the teak fish in the seabed came out of the net. People flocked to see this rare fish.