Visakhapatnam: Fishers protest ban on fishing with ring nets

Visakhapatnam: Leaders of the AP Fisheries Association (affiliated to AITUC) and CPI state assistant secretary JV Satyanarayana Murthy demanded that the government should take immediate action against the ban on fishing with ring nets for fiber boat operators in the Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam district.

A protest was held here on Wednesday from the Saraswathi Park to the Visakhapatnam Collectorate office, demanding the government to allow fishing with ring nets. Speaking on the occasion, JV Satyanarayana Murthy objected to the restrictions placed on fishermen. He pointed out that fishing with ring nets is carried out in all districts across Andhra Pradesh including, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Nellore, Ongole and Krishna districts. He said 25 families were dependent on each boat and about 83 operators and their family members lost their livelihood due to the restrictions.

Fisheries Association state leader E Nandanna alleged that the ring nets were given to the fishermen living in Yendada area and not given to the fishermen of Bheemunipatnam.

He said there were no restrictions on fishing with ring nets anywhere in the country like it is in Visakhapatnam.

After the demonstration, they handed over a representation to the district officials.

Fisheries Association leaders Chelluri Bujji, Nukalamma, Vamanamurthy, Nallayya and K Apparao were present.