Visakhapatnam: Gajuwaka athletes bag medals in international championship
Visakhapatnam : BJP Gajuwaka constituency convener Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao said that international level recognition is possible by bringing out the talent among youth in sports.
About 100 athletes from India participated in the recent International Athletics Championships held in Sri Lanka. Seven of them belong to Gajuwaka area and they were felicitated here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao stated that it is commendable that athletes from the region are winning medals and getting recognised at the international level.
During the programme, the winners were felicitated with medals, certificates and trophies. State Athletic Association general secretary M Varaprasad, secretary M Rama Rao, treasurer Sudhakar, winners Ansar, PS Naidu, V Krishnam Naidu, B Anuradha and K Pydiraju were present.