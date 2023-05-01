Visakhapatnam: Ganta Srinivasa Rao flays YSRCP govt for ‘lack of development’ in State

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and north constituency TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Sunday pointed out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu laid foundation stones for Bhogapuram International Greenfield Airport and Adani Data Centre four years ago and wondered why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to lay the foundation stones again for the same projects on May 3.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he said 90 per cent of the land acquisition for Bhogapuram airport was completed during the TDP regime itself.

Pointing out that HSBC had left Vizag, the former minister questioned whether the Chief Minister had ever spoken to the companies that left Visakhapatnam and other parts of the State.

“Did the Chief Minister conduct any review meeting on the problems of the industries and IT companies leaving Visakhapatnam one after the other?” asked the MLA.

Speaking about court cases, Srinivasa Rao said that Andhra Pradesh is in the top position in the country in facing a large number of court contempt cases. He said the Union Ministry of Law and Justice revealed that the AP stands first with 11,548 contempt cases. He said the YSRCP government has no respect for the courts and verdicts.

Further, Srinivasa Rao wondered how the YSRCP government, which cannot pay salaries on time to the State government employees, would bring industries to AP. The Chief Minister is coming to Visakhapatnam to divert people’s attention from the arrest of MP Avinash Reddy, he alleged.

The TDP MLA said not a single development programme has been undertaken in the past four years and people do not believe in the ruling party leaders’ announcements. Party’s Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the Chief Minister would remain a ‘traitor’ of North Andhra. He alleged that land worth Rs 43,000 crore was looted in Visakhapatnam during the YSRCP’s rule.

MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao said the YSRCP disappointed all sections of people in the State and was not able to provide a minimum support price to the farmers.Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, south constituency in-charge Gandi Babji, leaders Pasarla Prasad, Alla Srinivasa Rao, and corporator PV

Narasimham were present.