Visakhapatnam: GITAM Foundation Award to Prof Randeep Guleria

Visakhapatnam: GITAM will confer the Foundation Annual Award-2021 on renowned pulmonologist Randeep Guleria, announced GITAM vice-chancellor K Sivaramakrishna here on Friday.

The award will be presented on the occasion of the 41st Foundation Day celebrations of the institution scheduled on August 14. Dr Randeep Guleria has the unique distinction of being the first Indian to get a doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine. He is a professor of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at AIIMS, where he has been working since the last 30 years. A recipient of Padma Shri Award, he is currently a part of India's Covid-19 response effort.

Dr Randeep Guleria authored a book titled 'Till We Win: India's fight against the Covid-19 Pandemic' and was honoured with Dr BC Roy, Lung India, Himachal Gaurav, Swasth Bharat Awards earlier.