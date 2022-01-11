Visakhapatnam: GITAM inks pacts with IDSAP

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be University and Institute for Development Studies Andhra Pradesh (IDSAP) entered into a memorandum of understanding here on Monday for academic and research collaboration.

The institution's School of Gandhian Studies Director B Nalini and IDSAP Director S Galab exchanged the MoU in the presence of Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna and IDSAP Registrar E Nagabhusana Rao.

Briefing about the IDSAP the institute Director S Galab informed that they are mainly conducting studies on socio economic issues related to Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that IDSAP serves as a think tank for the government of Andhra Pradesh. IDSAP is undertaking development research, teaching, capacity building and policy advocacy, he added.

IDSAP Registrar E Nagabhusana Rao informed that the vision of development studies is to build an inclusive society, ensuring that the people of Andhra Pradesh are free from hunger, poverty and injustice.

The institute faculty is a mix of core residential faculty, adjunct faculty, visiting faculty and affiliates drawn from other centres of excellence under the chairmanship of noted economist R Radhakrishna, the IDSAP Registrar mentioned.

Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said the institution's encouraging multidisciplinary research activities to strengthen the knowledge base.

The VC hoped that the researchers will focus on new areas to guide the governments to prepare policies.