Visakhapatnam: Good response to first 'Dial your Mayor' programme

Visakhapatnam: The hour-long 'Dial your Mayor' programme received good response as GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari received grievances from people at the old council hall at the corporation office here on Monday.

After the conclusion of the municipal elections, it was the first 'Dial your Mayor' programme held with the support of the Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana.

Apart from a few direct walk-ins, about 40 persons contacted the Mayor to express their grievances and requested her to resolve the same. The people of Visakhapatnam asked the Mayor to solve their problems.

Later, the petitions received were forwarded to respective departments. The Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner instructed the officials concerned to look into the concerns and consider steps to resolve them at the earliest.

Chief Engineer Venkateswara Rao, CCP Vidyullatha, ADC Asha Jyoti, UCD PD Srinivas, Chief Medical Officer for Health (GVMC) KSLG Sastry, among others were present on the occasion.'