Visakhapatnam: GVL calls for a detailed probe into train accident

Visakhapatnam: Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao met Railway Board chairperson Jaya Varma Sinha and sought a thorough probe into the train collision in Vizianagaram district that killed 14 persons and injured over 50 people.



Responding to the MP, the Railway Chairperson agreed to GVL’s demand for a train safety and security review in the East Coast Railway Zone. Continuing his efforts towards improving train safety in ECoR, the MP met the Railway Board chairperson in Delhi and requested her for a thorough enquiry into the train accident that took place between Alamanda and Kantakapalli.