Visakhapatnam: GVMC, JCCD enter into MoU for urban transformation

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has entered into a 3-year MoU with Janaagraha Centre For Citizenship & Democracy (JCCD), a non-profit organisation in Bengaluru for urban transformation. The MoU was signed by Dr G Srijana, Commissioner, GVMC and Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO Janaagraha Center For Citizenship & Democracy.



Janaagraha will be working with the GVMC to introduce participatory budget process for citizens #MyCityMyBudget and other initiatives to strengthen city finances.

Post signing the MoU, the #MyCityMyBudget campaign was flagged off for receiving the budget inputs from citizens as part of the phase 1 campaign. #MyCityMyBudget enables citizens to provide budget inputs through Ward Sachivalayam supported by ward volunteers that will inform the city budget and reflect citizens' aspirations for the city and their neighbourhood. The citizens are encouraged to give their inputs either through the ward volunteers or by online https://www.janaagraha.org/vizag/ .

Head Civic Participation, Janaagraha Srinivas Alavilli says Janaagraha will work with GVMC on three major aspects participatory budget for GVMC, undertake a study on GVMC finances and work towards improving its financial health.