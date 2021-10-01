Visakhapatnam: HPCL top brass felicitates grandmaster Sahithi Varshini

Visakhapatnam: Sahithi Varshini, International Women's FIDE Grandmaster was felicitated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL-Visakh Refinery) at HPCL premises on Thursday.

HPCL Visakh Refinery hosted programme to felicitate Sahithi Varshini and wish her as she is set to participate in chess championships in Europe.

HPCL-Visakh Refinery executive director V S Ratan Raj said that it is a proud moment when the country's youth compete on international platforms and strive for excellence.

He wished her luck for the upcoming tournament in Armenia. He added that she has brought a lot of fame to Visakhapatnam by playing chess at national and international level from very young age. Sahithi Varshini is daughter of M Lokeswara Rao Manager- Operations Visakh Refinery. HPCL Head of HR K Nagesh congratulated her. All the staff members congratulated and wished her a luck for her upcoming tournament.