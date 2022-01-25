Visakhapatnam: HSL delivers 50-tonne bollard pull tug 'Balbir' to Navy

Visakhapatnam: Contract for construction of 50-ton Bollard Pull Tugs concluded with Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

The fourth tug in the series 'Balbir' was delivered to Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on Monday. These tugs have been designed and built under the classification rules of Indian Register for Shipping (IRS) with a service life of 20 years and are capable of assisting large naval ships, including aircraft carrier and submarines in berthing, unberthing, turning and manoeuvring in confined waters and in harbour. They provide afloat firefighting cover/assistance to ships alongside/anchorage and have limited capability for search and rescue operations.

Induction of 50-ton bollard pull tugs has significantly augmented the auxiliary support services and enhanced the capability to meet high operational requirements of fleet assets of the Indian Navy.

With all major and auxiliary equipment/system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these tugs are proud flag bearers of 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiatives of Ministry of Defence in consonance with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Tugs 'Veeran' and 'Balraj' were inducted in October and December last year at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam respectively. 'Balram' was inducted at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

Despite unprecedented challenges posed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Hindustan Shipyard Ltd has put in untiring and concerted efforts to deliver these tugs to the Indian Navy.