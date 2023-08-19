Visakhapatnam: HSL revitalises ONGC drill ship MODU Sagar Bhushan

Visakhapatnam : Hindustan Shipyard Ltd revitalises the 36-year-old ONGC drill ship MODU Sagar Bhushan giving the vessel a new lease of life.

The vessel completed major SOW on schedule and cleared sea trials in first attempt. The ship will now be made ready for delivery to the customer by September.

The scope of work for repair on vessel undertaken by HSL was enormous. Some of the major work includes renewal of all main power packs required for power generation and propulsion of the vessel along with associated auxiliaries, refurbishment of the Anchor Winches handling, refurbishment of steering gear system, more than 1,500 tonnes of steel renewal. All major drilling related equipment were also refurbished /renewed thereby giving a fresh lease to the operational role of the vessel. The entire scope of work was completed in just 10 months.

The Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Sagar Bhushan was built at Hindustan Shipyard in 1987 in collaboration with Japan and is the only drilling vessel constructed in India. She has served ONGC for 36 years ever since its commissioning.

During its deployment in May 2021 in Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast, this vessel was hit by extremely severe cyclone Tauktae. Under the impact of the cyclone, the vessel suffered extensive damages to its critical systems. At one point of time, decommissioning of the vessel was under consideration, given its extensive damage to the vessel. Subsequently, HSL won the order for execution of dry-docking and cyclone damage repairs of the ship through a competitive tender.