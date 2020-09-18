Visakhapatnam: IAS officer Amrapali congratulated

Visakhapatnam: The staff of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar congratulated alumnus of the school and IAS officer Amrapali Kata on her prestigious appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).



The principal and the staff of the institution congratulated Amrapali Kata on her achievement and added that she did her schooling in Visakhapatnam and passed out Class X in 1997 from Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar.

Convener of the school and state president Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisation, AP SG Chalam, principal A Kausalya, and members of the governing body and staff conveyed best wishes on prestigious new assignment.