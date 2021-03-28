Visakhapatnam : Importance of missiles in Navy stressed

Visakhapatnam : Chief of Staff, Headquarters Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta highlighted the role and criticality of missiles in the navy's arsenal and the need to be self-reliant in the field of missile technology.

Speaking at a seminar on 'transforming conventional missiles for tomorrow's war-opportunities and challenges' organised at INS Kalinga, Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta unveiled a compendium of papers on the seminar topics.

Adhering to Covid-19 protocol, personnel from the navy, DRDO and defence industries took part in the event.

Commanding Officer, INS Kalinga Cmde Neeraj Uday delivered the opening address.

Eight papers on topics related to emerging missile technologies, uniformity and scalability and self-reliance in the field of missiles were presented by the personnel from the Indian Navy and DRDO, involved in the design, production, maintenance and deployment of missiles.

The seminar that concluded on Friday enabled stakeholders to engage in dialogue on issues associated with missile development and maintenance, while exploring the technological advancements in the world.