Visakhapatnam: Impressive carnival organised ahead of G20

Visakhapatnam: A host of traditional art forms were presented in an enthralling manner as a G20 carnival was organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

It was a platform for a number of artistes to showcase their talent in various art forms in the carnival that was held from YMCA junction to Kali Mata temple at RK Beach.

Speaking on the occasion, district in-charge minister Vidadala Rajini said that by holding the second G20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit in the city, Visakhapatnam will get recognised in the world map.

Flagging off a marathon held in three parts 3K, 5K and 10K along with IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh at RK Beach, Vidadala Rajini said the marathon was organised to raise awareness among the people about G20 Summit and seek their support.

She mentioned that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would come to Visakhapatnam on March 28 to participate in the summit. About 150 delegates are coming to participate in the summit, she added.

Later, the ministers participated in a slew of inaugural programmes. Inaugurating YSR view point and a solar tree at Seethakonda, Municipal Administration and Urban Development A Suresh said the new spots would attract tourists further. The minister mentioned that the view point, a solar tree and 'I Love Vizag' selfie point were developed at a cost of Rs.2.39 crore. This apart, Sagar Nagar beach, Gudlavanipalem, and Jodugulla Palem Beach are being developed.

Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Y Srilakshmi City Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, Police Commissioner CH Srikanth, officials, people and youth were present.