Visakhapatnam: Improved infrastructure, connectivity in store for airport

Visakhapatnam: Airport Advisory committee chairman and Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana assured to connect Visakhapatnam to Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur at the earliest by coordinating with the airline operators at the earliest.

At a meeting held with the Airport Advisory members, AP Chamber of Commerce and Industry representatives and Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers' Association (APATA) members along with the airline representatives at Visakhapatnam Airport here on Wednesday, the MP said a meeting would be held with the with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Customs to take up infrastructure improvement of cargo facilities. The MP said he would convene a meeting with dedicated cargo flight operators soon.

Speaking on the occasion, airport director K Srinivasa Rao said he would coordinate with the cargo providers and industries to resolve the concerns and improve the facilities.

The meeting was attended by representatives from air cargo service providers and representatives from pharma industry and industry from the Special Economic Zone.

The representatives who attended the meeting shared that around 1,200 tonnes of cargo per month were moved to Hyderabad and Chennai airports for onward export. Hence, they said, by improving the facilities in Visakhapatnam Airport, it would enhance the ease of doing business and boost trade.