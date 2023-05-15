Visakhapatnam: IMU signs MoU with Dredging Corporation of India

Visakhapatnam: Indian Maritime University (IMU) signs a memorandum of understanding with the Dredging Corporation of India. The school enables its graduates not only to become technologically advanced but also to emerge as global leaders.

The School of Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering (SNAOE) is offering a B.Tech programme in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering and two M. Tech programmes in Naval Architecture and Ocean Engineering and Dredging and Harbour Engineering respectively.

IMU aspires to be the knowledge centre for maritime domain in the country. With continuous enhancement of infrastructure and expertise, the university is aligned with the government policies and plans such as Maritime India Vision 2030, Blue Economy and Sagarmala.

The existing programmers of the SNAOE like naval architecture and ocean engineering and dredging and harbour engineering have been revamped to get better aligned with industry needs. New academic programmes such as B.Tech (Naval Architecture and Ship Building), M.Tech (Maritime Environment) will be commenced soon along with short term training programmes for the maritime sector in specialised domains, mentioned KM Sivakholundu, Dean (NAOE) and Director (I/c) IMU- Visakhapatnam campus.

SMM is developing various customised courses for various government and private agencies in the domains of operations management, insurance, human resources, etc. current initiatives of the school include offering various consultancy assignments in collaboration with Indian Ports Association for executives of various ports, said Sheeja Janardhanan, HoD (School of Naval Architecture & Ocean Engineering), N Bhanu Prakash, HoD (School of Maritime Management) in a conference.

The Visakhapatnam campus of IMU functions from two premises - Vangali, Sabbavaram and Gandhigram, Gajuwaka.