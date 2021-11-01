Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy gets Y 12704, first ship of Project 15B

Visakhapatnam: The Y 12704, the lead ship of Project 15B stealth guided missile destroyers was delivered to the Indian Navy recently.

Built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, the contract for four ships of the Project 15B was signed on January 28, 2011.

The project is a follow-on of the Kolkata class (project 15A) destroyers commissioned in the last decade.

Designed by Directorate of Naval Design, Indian Navy's in-house design organisation, the four ships are christened after major cities – Visakhapatnam, Mormugao, Imphal and Surat.

The keel of Visakhapatnam was laid in October, 2013 and the ship was launched in April, 2015. The design has largely maintained the hull form, propulsion machinery, many platforms equipment and major weapons and sensors as the Kolkata class to benefit from series of production.

The 163 metres long warship has a full load displacement of 7,400 tonnes and maximum speed of 30 knots. The overall indigenous content of the project is approximately 75 percent. Apart from myriad indigenous equipment in float and move categories, the destroyer is also installed with major indigenous weapons such as medium range surface-to-air-missiles, BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles, indigenous torpedo tube launchers, anti-submarine indigenous rocket launchers and 76 mm super rapid gun mount.

The delivery of Visakhapatnam is an affirmation of the impetus being given by the government of India and the Indian Navy towards 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. The induction of the destroyer, despite the Covid challenges, is a tribute to the collaborative efforts of a large number of stakeholders and would enhance the maritime prowess of the country in the Indian Ocean Region.