Visakhapatnam: India’s Techade-chips for Viksit Bharat

Visakhapatnam : The Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) witnessed inauguration of India’s first semiconductor fabrication facilities by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual mode on Wednesday at its Gambheeram campus.

Aligning with the nation’s semiconductor mission and aiming to strengthen semiconductor facilities further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for three semiconductor facilities, the First Fab Facility in Dholera, Gujarat; Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat; and OSAT facility in Morigaon, Assam.

Coordinator of academics and research Prof. Shivshanker Singh Patel emphasised the importance of the programme by extending an invitation to technical manager of Quest Global Ravi Raj Nelapudi to lend support to the nation on the occasion.

Offering valuable insights into the semiconductor industry and its direct impact on India’s technological advancement, Mr. Ravi Raj illustrated how semiconductor chips play a crucial role in various devices, from daily household objects to sophisticated appliances. India has made substantial strides in the IT sector, advancing from system-in-package (SIP) to system-on-chip (SOC) manufacturing, with well-planned strategies and targeted investments to address future challenges and cultivate opportunities for budding entrepreneurs, he explained. India’s Techade demonstrated the nation’s commitment to embrace the digital age to ensure sustainable development, create new job opportunities, enhance quality of life, and establish a strong presence in the global technology landscape.

The government has set up the India semiconductor mission to create an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem that will make the nation a significant player in the global semiconductor industry. The students and staff of IIM-V attended the virtual programme.