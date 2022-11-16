Visakhapatnam: Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrated with fervour

Visakhapatnam: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare P Rajanna Dora mentioned that the tribal carnival is a tribute to the freedom fighters and serves well to bring out the rich tradition and culture of the state's tribal life.

Inaugurating the week-long 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' programme as a part of the 'Tribal Pride Day' began in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Rajanna Dora said it was an encouraging platform for many tribal communities to come together and exhibit their skills.

Marking the celebrations, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the tribal festival that saw the participation of a team of artists, artisans from tribal communities from eight ITDA areas and officials from different departments.

An exhibition showcasing bamboo crafts, clay crafts, wood crafts, jute bags and a replica of tribal museum was put up on the occasion.

A rally was taken out at beach road which witnessed a huge participation from officials from different departments. Artists and Artisans of Tribal Communities from eight ITDA areas are taking part in the carnival. The state-level programme will continue till November 21.