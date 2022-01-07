Visakhapatnam: JSP team visits fishermen colonies

Visakhapatnam: Based on the instructions of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, a team of party leaders visited fishermen colonies on Thursday to find out the facts that led to clashes between the fishing communities over the use of ring nets.

The party's fisheries division chairman Bommidi Nayakar, political affairs committee member Kona Tatarao, Bhimili in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep and P V S N Raju visited the fishing colonies along with fishermen association leaders. They interacted with the fishermen in Fishing Harbour, Peda Jalaripeta and Mangamaripeta villages. Though the issue continues from November 2020, the JSP leaders noted, the officials concerned failed to coordinate with the communities and resolve the problem amicably.

Speaking on the occasion, Tatarao said that they would submit the statements collected from the villagers in the form of a report to the party chief. JSP leaders opined that Pawan Kalyan will bring the issue to the notice of the state government and work towards creating a peaceful atmosphere in the district.