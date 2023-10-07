Visakhapatnam: Kashmiri youth visit GITAM

Visakhapatnam : As part of the ‘Youth Exchange Programme,’ Kashmiri youth visited GITAM Deemed to be University on Friday.

They are in Visakhapatnam to participate in the Youth Exchange Programme organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra-Andhra Pradesh, under the aegis of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Briefing about the programme NYKS state director A Vijaya Rao said the platform aids in exposing the youth from Kashmir to the technological and industrial advancement that have taken place in different parts of the country with a focus on various developmental activities, skill development, educational and employment opportunities available there.

GITAM Student Life director Dr Reema Chaudhury, NSS programme officers K Suresh Kumar, Gopinath, Career Guidance Center (GCGC) director S Vamshi Kiran explained that the students participated in service activities. Students of the institution presented cultural programmes along with the youth from Kashmir.