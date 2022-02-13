Visakhapatnam: Kiosk for book search at library

Visakhapatnam: In a step to keep up with advanced technology and make searching of genres and titles easy for readers, Visakhapatnam Public Library facilitated a new kiosk for searching books.



The facility was supported by Toyotsu Rare Earths India Private Limited (TREI), APSEZ through its corporate social responsibility initiative. Sharing details of the kiosk, secretary of Visakhapatnam Public Library Society DS Varma said, "Readers can now pick a book of their choice by checking on its availability at the kiosk.

It hardly takes a few minutes to browse through the list of genres, select the book by identifying its location. The idea of opening such a facility is to provide convenience to the readers and upgrade the library with advanced technology."Currently, over 45,000 members form a part of the library subscription list. By keying in the title, the book location and its availability can be accessed with ease at the book search kiosk.

According to the society members, it is a first-of-its-kind initiative at the district library in the port city and that the amenities aim at encouraging greater number of people to bring down screen time spent and help them relax by holding a book instead of a gadget.

Managing director of Koichi Sato of TREI, society secretary Varma, senior general manager B Muralidhar Rao, among others inaugurated the facility at the library.