Visakhapatnam: LD gas holders of RINL get commissioned after repairs

Visakhapatnam: Two LD gas holders were installed at RINL, one during 3.0 MTPA stage and the other during 6.3 MTPA expansion stage to handle the LD gas generated from LD converters of steel melt shops.

The LD gas that is stored in these gas holders will be pumped to the LDvisa gas network which mainly caters to the fuel requirement of furnaces in six rolling mills and also will be used in boilers of thermal power plant of RINL.

The LD gas being toxic and explosive in nature, any misalignment or cracks may lead to catastrophic failures detrimental to both the equipment and also to the human safety. Due to breakdown, the repair of LD gas holder-2 was taken up in February, 2021 at a value of about Rs 20 crore and completed in February this year.

By commissioning the LD gas holder-2 back into operation will enable RINL to enhance production of liquid steel (number of heats) as higher volumes of LD gas generated in converters of steel melt shop can be handled effectively.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt, director (Projects) and additional charge director (Operations) AK Bagchi along with CGM (Projects)-in-charge and CGM (works)-in-charge visited the project site and congratulated the stakeholders for their concerted efforts.