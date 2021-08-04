Visakhapatnam: Licence must for dairy farmers, says Mayor

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari declared that licence is mandatory for dairy farmers in the city. Speaking at an awareness programme for the city cattle and pig rearers here on Wednesday, the Mayor mentioned that the licence should be renewed every year. The Mayor said cattle roaming on the roads was not only causing inconvenience to the commuters but also to the people in the parks and neighbourhoods. She mentioned that the dairy farmers must ensure that they keep the cattle at designated places allotted to them. Otherwise, she informed, that a fine of Rs 3,000 would be charged on each cattle-rearer if he allows it to roam on the road.

Hari Venkata Kumari said the rearing of pigs within the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits was banned. She warned that if anyone tried to rear pigs apart from the designated places given to them will be taken to task and the pigs thus reared will also be killed by the public health department of the GVMC. Every cattle rearer has to seek permission from the GVMC to rear pigs in the areas allotted to them. Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry Usha Rani, Chief Medical Officer of Health (GVMC) KSLG Sastry and other officials were present.