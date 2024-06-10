Visakhapatnam: Lifeguards save a girl at RK beach

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) lifeguards rescued a girl, who ventured into the sea at Rama Krishna Beach here on Sunday.

The 16-year-old girl Sudha from Ram Nagar went to the beach with family members. She ventured into the sea to take a bath. But she was dragged into the sea due to high tides.

Taking note of the situation, GVMC lifeguards Anand, Vasu and Atchanna, swung into action and rescued the girl and handed her over to the family members.

Alerting the people, GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma mentioned that the visitors, pilgrims and people of the city of Visakhapatnam should take preventive measures and not to face any trouble while visiting the beach stretches.

He said that despite the GVMC putting up warning sign boards to avoid accidents on the Beach Road, the visitors are neglecting the warning boards and venturing into the sea.

This is one of the main reasons for the drowning accidents at RK Beach.

The Commissioner appealed to the people not to risk their lives by taking a bath in the beaches across Visakhapatnam.