Visakhapatnam: Liquid iron gets spilled
While lifting a ladle with a crane in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, a nozzle got leaked resulting in iron liquid spilling on the ground.
The incident happened on Thursday night. As soon as the VSP fire department unit personnel received the information from the employees about the spillage, they reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
Luckily, no one was there at the time of incident at the spot and no injuries were reported.
