Visakhapatnam: Man gets married 8 times, forces wives into prostitution

Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a person married eight women and allegedly forced them into prostitution.

Arun Kumar got married duping both married and unmarried women and later threatened that he would kill them if they don't obey his demands.

With the women opposing his demand, they approached the police for help as their life was at stake. It is learnt that Arun Kumar used to threaten his wives with a gun and knives if they refused to listen to him.

Since the police failed to take any action against the perpetrator even after a month, the victims approached Mahila Chetana, a women's organisation, seeking help on Wednesday. Expressing ire, K Padma of Mahila Chetana, said that Arun Kumar was involved in various offences, including ganja smuggling, but the police failed to pay any heed to the victims when they wanted to register a case against their husband. Meanwhile, DGP D Gautam Sawang expressed his disappointment over the negligence in registering a case against Arun Kumar and directed the Commissioner of Police to take immediate action.

Following which, CP Manish Kumar Sinha instructed Kancharapalem police to take action immediately and arrest Arun Kumar.