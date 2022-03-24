Visakhapatnam: Many endure post-Covid trauma silently

Visakhapatnam: Even as many have recovered from the corona pandemic, what remains for a longer time is the untold stress they continue to endure. For some it continues for weeks, while for others the post Covid-19 complication lasts for months.

From fatigue to brain fog, persistent emotional difficulties to trauma and mounting pressure both at home and workplace, the survivors complain of several post-Covid conditions associated with mental health. The worst hit appears to be women as they need to take care of both the household chores plus handle the new norm 'work from home' of the husband with equal dexterity, put up with the indoor tantrums if any maintaining a grin that never fades and also keep tabs on the virtual shift of their children's academic classes.

For working women, the situation is even more stressful as they have to keep their nimble fingers active on various errands, catering to the high expectations of the family as well as the employer. Unable to cope with the mounting pressure, experts say, women have become more vulnerable to mounting stress, during post-Covid days in particular. "The signs often go unnoticed.

Eventually, it leads to further complications such as slipping into depression, developing anxiety and mood disorders and getting suicidal tendencies if left unattended. The recent study indicates that women have to bear the brunt because family problems and economic situation sum up to the scenario," explains NN Raju, national president of Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS). In the past two years, experts observe that there is over 30 percent rise in health issue cases, including varying degrees of depression, and the percentage is almost double among women.

"Such cases were higher among the educated class where they end up developing suicidal tendencies. And the use of Ketamine infusion to relieve the patients immediately from such thoughts has seen a quantum jump in recent times. However, its effect lasts only for a short while," says Dr Raju. Electrolyte imbalances are another reason that leads to behavioral problems among Covid-recovered patients, doctors observe.

Experts lay emphasis on identifying the signs of the mental health issue before it is too late and address the problem at the earliest through appropriate interventions. "Sticking to a workout regimen, spending a part of the day in an activity that releases happy hormones like listening to music, gardening, reading, etc., play a major role in coping with issues associated with mental health.

Above all, identifying the initial signs and seeking medical assistance would go a long way in addressing the problem at micro level," says S Radha Rani, former Superintendent of Government Hospital for Mental Care. Before the situation slips out of control, experts recommend to Covid –recovered patients be wary of signs pertaining to behavioural changes and seek medical intervention to overcome them.

