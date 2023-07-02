Live
- Police raided illegal sand dens ; seized 30 vehicles
- Vijay taking no gap after ‘Leo’
- Tribals would participate interaction with president of India
- BSP President Mayawati Seeks New Leaders To Fill Departure Void And Expand Caste Representation
- International Plastic Bag Free Day
- Unlock the secrets to maintaining healthy hair
- John Abraham-starrer geo-political drama ‘The Diplomat’ locks release date
- AP ECET Results 2023 announced, check jere
- Visakhapatnam: Many take part in Giri Pradakshina
- Women Power
Visakhapatnam: Many take part in Giri Pradakshina
Highlights
Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam Giri Pradakshina commenced at Tholipavancha (at the down hill) here on Sunday.
Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam Giri Pradakshina commenced at Tholipavancha (at the down hill) here on Sunday.
City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma, and Simhachalam temple Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao hoisted the flag and started the pushpa radham.
After breaking a coconut, a large number of devotees participated in this ceremony before commencing their Giri Pradakshina, stretchinhg 32-km.
Officials and staff of various departments perform their duties taking appropriate precautions to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.
Drinking water, buttermilk, and sheds for shade were arranged along the route for the devotees.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS