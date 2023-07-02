  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Many take part in Giri Pradakshina

Many take part in Giri Pradakshina
x

 Many take part in Giri Pradakshina

Highlights

Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam Giri Pradakshina commenced at Tholipavancha (at the down hill) here on Sunday.

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam Giri Pradakshina commenced at Tholipavancha (at the down hill) here on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma, and Simhachalam temple Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao hoisted the flag and started the pushpa radham.

After breaking a coconut, a large number of devotees participated in this ceremony before commencing their Giri Pradakshina, stretchinhg 32-km.

Officials and staff of various departments perform their duties taking appropriate precautions to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

Drinking water, buttermilk, and sheds for shade were arranged along the route for the devotees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X