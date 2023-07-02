Visakhapatnam: Many take part in Giri Pradakshina

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, Simhachalam Devasthanam Giri Pradakshina commenced at Tholipavancha (at the down hill) here on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner CM Thrivikrama Varma, and Simhachalam temple Executive Officer V Trinadha Rao hoisted the flag and started the pushpa radham.

After breaking a coconut, a large number of devotees participated in this ceremony before commencing their Giri Pradakshina, stretchinhg 32-km.

Officials and staff of various departments perform their duties taking appropriate precautions to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees.

Drinking water, buttermilk, and sheds for shade were arranged along the route for the devotees.