Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari calls for action against ward secretariat staff
Highlights
- Conducts surprise visit to several ward secretariats in the 28th ward in GVMC limits
- Of the eight employees at the 167th secretariat, only four were present during the Mayor's visit
Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari on Monday made a surprise visit to several ward secretariats in the 28th ward.
She visited along with the 28th ward corporator P Appala Konda and inspected the attendance register of the secretariat staff. Of the eight employees at the secretariat, only four were present in the 167th secretariat during the Mayor's visit.
The Mayor spoke to Additional Commissioner Asha Jyothi about the same and issued orders to take disciplinary action against them with immediate effect.
