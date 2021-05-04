Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari calls for action against ward secretariat staff

GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari verifying the attendance register at a ward secretariat in 28th ward in Visakhapatnam
x

GVMC Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari verifying the attendance register at a ward secretariat in 28th ward in Visakhapatnam

Highlights

  • Conducts surprise visit to several ward secretariats in the 28th ward in GVMC limits
  • Of the eight employees at the 167th secretariat, only four were present during the Mayor's visit

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari on Monday made a surprise visit to several ward secretariats in the 28th ward.

She visited along with the 28th ward corporator P Appala Konda and inspected the attendance register of the secretariat staff. Of the eight employees at the secretariat, only four were present in the 167th secretariat during the Mayor's visit.

The Mayor spoke to Additional Commissioner Asha Jyothi about the same and issued orders to take disciplinary action against them with immediate effect.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X