Visakhapatnam: Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari distributes safety gear for frontline warriors

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 71st foundation day and the 25th anniversary of the employees' union, Canara Bank Employees Union (CBEU) distributed masks, sanitisers and face shields to frontline warriors here on Monday.

Taking part in the celebrations as chief guest, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said people should follow safety protocols to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Later, the Mayor distributed face shields, masks, hand gloves and sanitisers were distributed to sanitation workers, ASHA workers and ANMs of the 28th ward.

The 28th ward corporator Palla Appalakonda, state working committee member Canara Bank Employees' Union M Srinivas Kumar and CBEU member Adari Srinivasa Rao participated in the event.