Visakhapatnam: Mayor lays foundation stone for development works at BS Layout
Visakhapatnam will be developed on all fronts and efforts are on to place the city on the world map, said Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari on Thursday.
Laying foundation stone for development works to the tune of Rs.309.66 lakh, the Mayor mentioned that bright future is in store for people of the city under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The Mayor laid the foundation stone for construction of a BT road and a footpath at Balayya Sastry Layout at the 14th ward of the north constituency in the presence of YSRCP north constituency coordinator KK Raju and corporator Anil Kumar.
Speaking on the occasion, Raju said crores of rupees have already been spent on various development projects across the north constituency.