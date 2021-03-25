Visakhapatnam: Mayor, Municipal Commissioner inspect sanitation in wards

Visakhapatnam: GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Municipal Commissioner G Srijana paid a visit to the ninth ward in Zone-II here on Thursday.

Ward corporator of Jodugulapalem K Venkata Swathi also joined the field trip along with other officials. During the visit, they examined the condition of the drainages, garbage piled in vacant areas, among others.

The drainages were clogged because of the build-up sediment. The Municipal Commissioner instructed the sanitary inspector and the ward sanitary secretary to look into the issue and take necessary steps immediately.

Later, the Mayor and the Municipal Commissioner visited the local Anganwadi centre and Primary School building and inspected the condition in the school.

Meanwhile, Visalakshi Nagar Revenue Colony Association representatives appealed to the authorities concerned to develop the burial ground and take necessary steps to complete the UGD works, among others.