Visakhapatnam: Measures in place to curb dengue

Visakhapatnam: Staff at the field level should work with commitment to reduce the severity of dengue fevers, said National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) state Additional Director C Padmavati. Visiting the areas where the dengue fever cases have been registered in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, she mentioned that measures were in place to curb the caseload of dengue fever.

As part of the programme, Padmavati visited RHB Colony in Maddilapalem. She enquired with the medical personnel and GVMC anti-larval staff about the causes of dengue outbreak in the city and interacted with the dengue victims.

The NVBDCP AD directed the authorities concerned to create awareness among the residents about the water reserves in the surroundings of the house.

District Malaria Officer Y Mani, Biologist Dora, sub unit officer Prabhakara Rao and other health staff accompanied the Additional Director.