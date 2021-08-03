Visakhapatnam: Medical officials create awareness on breastfeeding

Visakhapatnam: The first week of August is celebrated as 'World Breastfeeding Week' to promote breastfeeding.

In this connection, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) Visakhapatnam in collaboration with Gynaecology Superintendent KGH conducted a Breastfeeding Awareness campaign at postnatal ward, in the Gynaecology Department to all needy mothers on Tuesday.

During the campaign, FOGSI members explained the advantages of exclusive breastfeeding the new-borns till six months of age and up to 2 years of age supplementing along with other solid foods in detail.

Breastfeeding in the first hour of delivery is considered as the golden hour. Mothers were advised to take a high protein diet, dry fruits, micro and macronutrients and plenty of water during lactation.

The FOGSI members highlighted that breastfeeding increases the mother-child bonding thereby decreasing postpartum psychosis to the mothers. FOGSI Visakhapatnam president T Padmavathi, KGH Gynaecology Department HoD Prof Dr T Nagamani, other professors Dr N Uma, Dr YL Narasimha Rao, among others took part.

Rally by GITAM

Meanwhile, an awareness rally to educate people on best practices of breastfeeding was held at Madhurawada.

The rally was conducted by doctors, nurses and students of GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College and Hospital and Institute of Nursing.



After flagging off the rally, GIMSR Medical College principal Jyothi Padmaja said breastfeeding provides the best possible start in life for every child, particularly it delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both child and mother.GIMSR Paediatrics Department head YV Harischandra mentioned that the week was celebrated every year between August 1 and 7 in more than 120 countries.Participants carried placards and posters, stressing the significance of feeding breastmilk, its benefits to infants as well as mothers.