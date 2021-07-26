Visakhapatnam: Medical team rushes to Pasuvulabanda

Visakhapatnam: After a long wait, tribal families at Pasuvulabanda village, V Madugula mandal in Shymalamma hill heaved a sigh of relief as they finally got their medical tests done.

Trekking over seven kms, the medical staff reached the village here on Sunday. Even after the introduction of secretariat system in the state, the tribal village was not visited even by a volunteer so far, leave alone health officials. But on Sunday, after The Hans India highlighted the issue of tribal families suffering from fever for a month under the title 'Fever-hit tribals receive no medical help from officials' which was published on Saturday, received immediate response. With the onset of monsoon, the medical team conducted malaria tests for 32 persons and sent the blood samples for further screening.

This apart, medicines were also distributed to those suffering from fever free of cost that would last for a month. Also, the team took up sanitisation measures and administered pulse polio drops to children. The medical team advised the villagers to bring their health issues to the notice of officials rather than confining them to self-medication or home remedies.

In addition, the team also reached Jeedugulalova and carried out a medical camp there.Dr M Naidu, ANM P Bhanu and other medical staff Sankar Rao, Rajyalakshmi, volunteers and ASHA workers were among those who conducted the medical camp.

Carrying medical supplies, the medical team treks seven-km to Pasuvalabanda village to examine tribals suffering from fever for the past one month on Sunday.







