Visakhapatnam: Minister Kurasala Kannababu reviews monsoon preparedness with staff

Visakhapatnam: District in-Charge Minister Kurasala Kannababu held a review meeting with officials over the monsoon preparedness as the district has been receiving heavy rain on Monday due to low-pressure in Bay of Bengal.

Interacting with the officials, the Minister said that rains will continue for two more days and reiterated that there should not be any human loss due to rains and directed the authorities to take immediate relief measures in affected areas.

He further stated that there would be enumeration of crop damage and not a single farmer would be left to suffer a loss.

The Minister stated that the GVMC staff should be vigilant in the matter of maintaining sanitation. Earlier, District Collector V Vinay Chand explained the impact of low-pressure. Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, Anakapalle MP B Satyavathi, Government Whip B Mutyala Naidu, Joint Collector Venu Gopal, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, MLAs and district officers were among those present in the review meeting.