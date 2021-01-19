Visakhapatnam: Minister M Srinivasa Rao assures to sort out fishermen issues

Visakhapatnam: Fishermen communities should refrain from getting into any dispute as the issue related to the usage of ring seine net will soon be resolved with the technical committee submitting a report, said Tourism Minister M Srinviasa Rao.

At a meeting held with District Collector V Vinay Chand, City Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha and other officials at the circuit house here on Tuesday, the Minister said a decision will be taken to sort out the use of ring seine net issue among the fishermen communities.

Muttamsetti said the report is expected to be submitted soon by the committee and based on that the challenges faced by the traditional fishermen will be ironed out at the earliest.

Those using ring seine nets for fishing and the traditional fishermen were advised to maintain peace and harmony.

South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy and Fisheries Joint Director K Phani Prakash took part in the meeting.