Visakhapatnam: Minister M Srinivasa Rao hails services being rendered by volunteers

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said the volunteer system introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to ensure transparency in administration.

At the Grama Volunteers Seva Puraskar Utsav, award presentation ceremony, held at Anandapuram in Bheemunipatnam in the district on Monday, the Minister mentioned that the volunteers were rendering selfless service to the beneficiaries.

"The locals are getting their problems resolved at the village-level with the help of the volunteers. Development at the village-level will contribute to the nation's prosperity," the Minister said while presenting awards to the volunteers who rendered commendable service.

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector V Vinay Chand laid emphasis on having a transparent administrative set-up. "The volunteer set-up in Andhra Pradesh is being studied extensively by other State governments for implementation. In fact the role of volunteers gained larger significance in times of the coronavirus pandemic, especially while conducting door-to-door surveys," the Collector emphasised.

There are 24,288 volunteers rendering service across the district. In every constituency of the district, the government will reach out to each volunteer to appreciate their selfless service., the Collector added. Among others, GVMC Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, Municipal Commissioner G Srijana, Joint Collector-II P Arun Babu, RDO Penchala Kishore, ZP CEO V Nagarjuna Sagar and DPO Krishna Kumari took part in the award presentation programme.